Rihanna welcomes second child

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with her 34-year-old partner A$AP Rocky.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to a son on August 3 in Los Angeles, TMZ claimed on Monday. She has yet to comment on the report, however, the outlet added that though they do not yet know the name of her bundle of joy, they do know that the first name begins with an ‘R.’

The singers already have a son named RZA Athelston who was born in May 2022.

The last time Rihanna was seen out in public was in late July when she had dinner with Rocky at her favourite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The star had a large baby bump as she modelled a bra top and sweatpants.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Rihanna’s rep for comment on the baby news.

