Rihanna pregnant with second child

It was a half-time show not short on spectacle, even once she had been lowered to the ground. Fireworks were let off above the stadium as she launched into the euphoric We Found Love.

While rumours that the star might take the opportunity to perform new music failed to materialise, the decision to rely on her extensive back catalogue, one of the strongest in pop, was a sensible one.

Some of the songs she performed at the Super Bowl include: Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been, Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts. As well as Birthday Cake (instrumental) / Pour It Up, All of the Lights, Run This Town, Umbrella, and Diamonds.