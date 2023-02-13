Okowa visits, condoles with families of killed security aides

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, on Sunday visited and condoled with the families of police officers killed by gunmen in…

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, on Sunday visited and condoled with the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra.

The deceased officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, who were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty on Friday.

The governor prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation. (NAN)