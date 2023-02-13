FG urged to amend Cyber Crime Act

The Akwa Ibom State government has urged the federal government to amend the Cyber Crime Act to reflect current social media challenges and also enforce…

The Akwa Ibom State government has urged the federal government to amend the Cyber Crime Act to reflect current social media challenges and also enforce its provisions.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong also advocated the introduction of a compulsory course on social media etiquette at all levels of education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend while delivering a public lecture on “Social media and the Quest for Authentic Leadership: The challenge of government information management” at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Ememobong said early training backed up with the understanding of the provisions of the law would encourage social media users to fact check every contentious item found on the social media.

He explained that these measures will reduce tension and emotional trauma associated with the widespread of certain wrong information.