Ricciardo to return from injury at US GP

Daniel Ricciardo will make his return from injury at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The 34-year-old Australian has missed five grands prix since breaking a bone in his left hand in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on 25 August.

Ricciardo – who was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022, a year before the end of his contract – is already confirmed as an Alpha Tauri driver for 2024.

He was drafted in after 10 races of this season after Red Bull lost faith in Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who was signed to complete his maiden F1 season with Alpha Tauri this year.

