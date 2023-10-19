Perez rejects Mexico GP retirement rumours

Sergio Perez has dismissed rumours that he might announce his retirement from Formula 1 at his home grand prix in Mexico next week. “Rumours are…

Sergio Perez has dismissed rumours that he might announce his retirement from Formula 1 at his home grand prix in Mexico next week.

“Rumours are rumours,” former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde said on the DRS De Race Show podcast on Tuesday.

Amid his form slump, and despite his 2024 contract to remain Max Verstappen’s teammate next year, it has been suggested Perez has decided to quit F1 in order to spend more time with his young family.

There is no denying, however, that Red Bull is enjoying something of an abundance of driver choices at present – with Daniel Ricciardo returning from injury.

