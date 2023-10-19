Adamu Usman named Nasarawa Utd new technical adviser

Nasarawa United Football Club yesterday in Lafia, unveiled Adamu Usman as the new Technical Adviser of the club with a promise to return the club…

Nasarawa United Football Club yesterday in Lafia, unveiled Adamu Usman as the new Technical Adviser of the club with a promise to return the club to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Addressing journalists shortly after the unveiling at the Lafia Township Stadium, Dr Othman Ahmed, Chairman of the club explained that he was optimistic that Usman would bring his experience to bear in returning the club from its current relegation status to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

According to him, the entire management of the club are living in sorrow owing to the fact that the club was relegated from the NPFL last season.

“With the long and uninterrupted experience of the technical adviser, we will team up and harness our experiences to ensure that the club returns to its rightful place in Nigeria football. Today’s event is a ceremony, but now that is over, we will quickly settle down and get to work.”

“Football and football management is a team work and nobody can do it alone hence our resolve to work together to ensure that Nasarawa Utd. FC regains its place,” he said.

He, however, urged the supporters of the club and all football fans across the 13 local government areas to throw their weight behind the new management to return the club to the top-flight Nigerian football.

Meanwhile, Adamu has reiterated his personal commitment to ensure that he works with the team to reposition the club and return it to the NPFL status.

Daily Trust reports that Nasarawa United FC will be playing in the 2023/24 Nigeria National League (NNL), slated to commence on October 28, 2023 after being relegated last season from NPFL.

