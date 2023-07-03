Ribadu: What Tinubu told us at Aso Rock

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), has opened up on the meeting President Bola Tinubu had with service chiefs on Monday. Daily Trust had…

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), has opened up on the meeting President Bola Tinubu had with service chiefs on Monday.

Daily Trust had reported how the president met the NSA, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the service chiefs he appointed shortly before he traveled to Europe.

Addressing State House correspondents on Monday, Ribadu said the meeting was very fruitful.

He said they thanked the president for appointing them and on his part, Tinubu told them his expectations.

“We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.”

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back. He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.

“Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver. Thank you very much.”

