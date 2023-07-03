JUST IN: Tinubu holds maiden meeting with Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is holding his first meeting meeting with new service chiefs and Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), at the Aso Rock Presidential…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is holding his first meeting meeting with new service chiefs and Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes two weeks after the President approved their appointments, specifically on June 19, 2023.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, who was equally appointed on the same day, led the security chiefs and Acting IGP to the meeting.

Among those in attendance are Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and the Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Details later…

