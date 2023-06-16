Ribadu asked to investigate Ogun Tribunal attack 

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has called on the newly appointed Presidential Security…

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has called on the newly appointed Presidential Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to probe the recent attacks on the PDP members at venue of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Daily Trust had reported how Showunmi and other PDP supporters were flogged by some thugs welding sticks, on the day of the inaugural sitting of the Tribunal on June 5.

The Tribunal sitting had commenced pre- hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But political thugs unleashed terror on Showunmi and other PDP members out the venue at Isabo area of Abeokuta.

Showunmi while congratulating the pioneer EFCC Chairman on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, reported the June 5 attacks to him and demanded that the incident be thoroughly investigated.

The PDP Chieftain expressed worry that the attack has dominated the media space, Governor Dapo Abiodun had “pretended as if nothing happened.”

According to him, this type of activity is what lead others to recruit their militia which metamorphosed into the crisis we are just about now stemming in the northeast.

He told Ribadu to “Please ask for a detailed explanation of this event sir and send a very clear warning to politicians that this rubbish will not be tolerated, while he was busy running deals in Nigeria, men like I were busy looking for how to get Nigeria to work, you may ask Mr President, that he may tell you that this democracy was fought and won at great personal act of sacrifice.

“I plead with you to please look into this for it is an ill wind that harbours no good. Congratulations sir and be assured of my service at the drop of a hat. You are not like most of them as such a lot of us are praying along with you and wishing you success.”

