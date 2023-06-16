EFCC Source: 8 Buhari’s Ministers Under Probe

At least eight ministers, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, have been invited over allegations bordering on corruption, according to an Economic Financial Crimes…

At least eight ministers, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, have been invited over allegations bordering on corruption, according to an Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) source.

The invitation letters, it was learnt, requested the former top government officials to come and explain how they spent funds allocated to their ministries on some designated projects when they held sway at their respective positions.

The letters, it was gathered, were extended to the former ministers before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the commission.

The anti-graft agency had commenced investigations, according to sources within the commission.

Tinubu advised to merge FIRS, NIMASA, Customs

‘Baba Go fast’, Tinubu hailed for major reforms in few weeks

The source said apart from the former minister of Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was invited last week over alleged N2bn fraud and “part of the money allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” about seven others have also been invited.

It would be recalled that Sale Mamman, also a former minister of power under former President Buhari, was last month arrested and detained by the commission in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud related to power projects.

In the same vein, it was learnt that the immediate past minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has also been summoned over how the Police Trust Fund was handled.

Speaking further on condition of anonymity, the source said Dingyadi would provide answers to allegations of purchasing refurbished vehicles for the Nigeria Police as new.

“Well, I’m not aware of the letter, I’ve not seen it. Maybe they sent it to the office, I will inquire from the office”, the minister of police affairs, Dingyadi, told one of our correspondents on the phone.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...