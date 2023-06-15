✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Darazo, Alake, Edun as advisers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers. The announcement was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abiodun Oladunjoye,…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House.

According to the statement, the new presidential advisers are:

Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue

Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health

Details later…

