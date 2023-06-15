BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Darazo, Alake, Edun as advisers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers. The announcement was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abiodun Oladunjoye,…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House.

According to the statement, the new presidential advisers are:

Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health

