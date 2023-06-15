BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Darazo, Alake, Edun as advisers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.
The announcement was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House.
According to the statement, the new presidential advisers are:
Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
