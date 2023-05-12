REVEALED: More than 75,000 Nigerian Nurses, Midwives Relocated Abroad under Buhari

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has disclosed that more than 75,000 nurses and midwives relocated abroad in the last five years.…

The relocation happened under President Muhammadu Buhari, who will round off his two terms, two weeks from now.

The association lamented the exodus of its members to the developed countries due to lack of social protection and indecent working environment in the country.

It also revealed the brain drain was connected to other woeful experiences such as lack of insurance, and inadequate compensation including other incentives.

The National President of NANNM, Comrade Micheal Ekuma Nnachi, said this on Friday at the 2023 International Nurses Day Flag off in Abuja.

Nnach further revealed that said insecurity within and around the health centres was a major challenge facing nurses in Nigeria.

At the event held with the theme: ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’, Nnachi said: “We have had various situations across the country where nurses are kidnapped for ransom, occupational hazards, and violence at the workplace while discharging their lawful duties.”

“As a result of poor wages, and lack of decent work environments, over 75,000 nurses and midwives have migrated from Nigeria within a period of five years.”

He also spoke on other challenges bedeviling nurses and midwives in the country, adding, “Lack of social protection, insurance, and inadequate compensation including other incentives for the nurses and midwives.

“Insecurity within and around the health facilities is a major challenge facing nurses in Nigeria. We have had various situations across the country where nurses are kidnapped for ransom, occupational hazards, and violence at the workplace while discharging their lawful duties.

“Shortage of nurses and midwives especially in certain areas of specialisation and geographic region, the increased rates of atirition and a chronic shortage of nursing personnel in the country increase workloads on nurses without compensation, exposing them fo more health hazards and compromising the quality of healthcare delivery.

“A deplorable state of infrastructure and Lack of modem equipment and tools affects the output of nurses resulting in Nurses often working in high-stress environments which can lead to burnout, poor service delivery, higher morbidity and mortality rates, and even mental challenges.”