Buhari appoints AIG Garba Baba Umar as adviser on security

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Baba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, said the appointment was to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organization, INTERPOL.

He said in approving his appointment, President Buhari took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (Rtd) was retained in service by the Federal Government of Nigeria after retirement in 2018.

The presidential spokesman added that President Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, AIG Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining one year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get more Nigerians into important positions in the INTERPOL.

Shehu said AIG Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL would end in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser took effect from 16th of May, 2023.