Court asked to halt Tinubu’s inauguration, extend Buhari’s tenure

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The residents represented by Anyaegbunam Ubaka Okoye, David Aondover Adzer, Jeffrey Oheobeh Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuke Nwachukwu are seeking an order of court restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria and any judicial officer and/or any authority or persons from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as president or vice president.

They said this is to judicially determine with finality in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution that such candidate fulfilled the requirements of the constitution.

They also want an order of the court “setting aside or suspending any declaration and/or issuance of a certificate of return to any candidate in the February 25th presidential election in the country or having been elected save and except it is judicially determined with finality that such candidate fulfilled the conditions stated at Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party, who came second and third respectively, are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory in court.