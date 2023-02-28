Result collation: Don’t mount pressure on INEC, police warns politicians

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday warned politicians to desist from mounting unnecessary pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission. It said noted that all hands…

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday warned politicians to desist from mounting unnecessary pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It said noted that all hands were on deck to speedily conclude the collation of the Saturday’s general elections’ results and declare the winner.

Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, warned politicians against heating up the polity.

It urged all the presidential candidates in the Saturday’s elections to caution their supporters against inciting comments.

He said the police would not welcome and unnecessary heating up of the polity arising from undue excitement among the electorate and the general populace.

He said the police commended the general populace and electorate for their patience thus far and largely lawful conduct around the country.

He said the Force also encouraged presidential candidates to admonish their supporters to uphold the tenets of the Peace Accord recently signed for the smooth conduct of the general elections.