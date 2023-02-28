Police arrest suspected thugs in Abia, recover arms

Abia State police command says it has arrested five suspected thugs during the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Obingwa local government area of…

Abia State police command says it has arrested five suspected thugs during the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Obingwa local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, in a statement, said the suspects arrested at about 11:20am in Unit 006 Itu Nwaka, Itungwa area of Obingwa LGA, were found in the custody of four firearms.

The suspects Destiny Chima of Onicha Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Asonye from Ngor Okpala, Imo State, Chukwudi Ajuzie from Obingwa LGA and Chisom Nwanjobi from Isiala Ngwa South upon interrogation, allegedly claimed they are personnel of Vigilant Group of Nigeria deployed to the house of one of the arrested suspects, Cyril Ubani Irobi, 58-year-old at Itungwa area in Obingwa to provide security.

According to SP Geoffrey, “The 1st suspect, Cyril Ubani, a board member of Abia State Teaching Hospital and oil marketer, confessed that the armed men are his security guards deployed by Vigilant Group of Nigeria on guard at his house but followed him to the polling unit close to his residence; where he learnt, there was chaos.’’