City News

Thugs chase away traders from Lagos markets over election results

Armed thugs on Monday invaded some markets in Lagos and attacked traders and buyers. Markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo, Balogun and Ebute-Ero, all on Lagos…

    By Eugene Agha

Armed thugs on Monday invaded some markets in Lagos and attacked traders and buyers.

Markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo, Balogun and Ebute-Ero, all on Lagos Island and Mainland.

The thugs were said to have arrived at the markets around 10am and started dislodging the traders of their goods and in the process injured some.

James Onwuaman, a trader at Balogun, who said he sustained injuries during the attack, disclosed that they received threat messages on Sunday, warning them to stay away from the market.

Another trader at the same market who identified himself simply as Benjamin said he and his colleagues were just sitting and watching how events of the day would unfold as the hoodlums denied them access to their places of business.

Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the claims of the attacks as fake, saying, “The traders agreed to close shops on Sunday and Monday. The thugs only came to enforce the agreement.”

 

