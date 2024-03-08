Residents raise alarm over activities of drug peddlers in Kubwa

Residents of the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, have raised alarm over the activities of drug…

Residents of the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, have raised alarm over the activities of drug hawkers.

Our reporter, who surveyed the area yesterday, reports that the most notorious spots include 33 Junction, Mango Tree and Near Transformer.

The dealers, mostly teenagers, were seen boldly marketing all sorts of hard drugs.

A resident, Patrick Odion, said he was planning to relocate with his family due to “the nature of the environment”.

Odion said: “What baffles me is the boldness in these young drug dealers. They feel that what they are doing is legal. They are posing a lot of threats to residents.

“I can’t even send my children to help me get something from a nearby provision store because of the boys always hanging around. I intend to change location because of that.”

Another resident, Yusuf Tijani, said: “Just last week, my wife’s phone was snatched at one of the drugs’ spots. Aside from selling drugs, they perpetuate evil. The authorities should please do something about it.

“I understand NDLEA officials raided one of the spots some days ago and made some arrests.”