How 5 children died within weeks in Abuja community

Five children have reportedly died at the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT within the last four weeks.

Locals said the children died mysteriously after complaining of slight headache, stomach and body pains.

City & Crime visited the area yesterday and discovered that the deceased whose ages ranged between 3 and 15 were confirmed dead within the last four weeks.

The most recent were the children and grandchild of one Abubakar Adamu, who all died within two days.

In a chat with our reporter, Adamu said: “I lost my two children; a boy and a girl. My granddaughter also died mysteriously. We all stayed together in a compound.

“The first case happened last Sunday. I was not at home. According to those around, my 3-year-old son suddenly became inactive and couldn’t move around 7pm. He was rushed to a Health Care Centre in Byazhin.

“From there, they were referred to the Kubwa General Hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

“The second case occurred at 9pm the following day (Monday). My 5-year-old granddaughter complained of a headache and died afterwards.

“Then, on Tuesday, my daughter said she had stomach pains. She was taken to a clinic in Zuba, where she died.”

It was learnt that last month, two siblings in the community also died mysteriously within the space of 10 days.

The incidents, it was gathered, happened on February 12 and 22 respectively.

“Last month, two siblings died. One died of a headache, while the other said she had leg and hand pains. They were aged 9 and 15 respectively,” a resident, Muhammed Aminu, said.

Although, some of the locals are suspecting meningitis, no medical confirmation on this as a medical staff of the Kubwa General Hospital said one of the victims that was brought to the hospital was confirmed dead on arrival.