Residents protest deplorable road linking train station, communities

Residents of Olokuta area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, have protested the deplorable condition of the road linking Prof Wole Soyinka Train Station in the state.

The residents while protesting yesterday said apart from the train station, the road also connects about 52 communities in the area under Abeokuta South Local Government.

Residents carrying placards with various inscriptions lamented the state of the road, which they said had claimed lives and paralysed socio-economic activities in the area.

One of the community’s leaders, Chief Ezekiel Olushola, told journalists that a student and a pregnant woman had lost their lives due to the poor condition of the road.

The residents called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the federal government to urgently fix the road in order to ameliorate sufferings of the users.

