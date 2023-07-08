Rescued Sao Tome fishermen handed over

The Bayelsa State Government has formally handed over three fishermen who lost their way on the Gulf of Guinea to the Sao Tome and Principe…

The Bayelsa State Government has formally handed over three fishermen who lost their way on the Gulf of Guinea to the Sao Tome and Principe Head of Mission in Nigeria.

Speaking during the formal handover of the missing fishermen at the Government House in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri lauded the local fishermen in Okpoama community in Brass Local Government Area of the state, who rescued their fellow fishermen on the Atlantic Ocean for one week.

He said they demonstrated the true spirit of an Ijawman, who cares for his brothers and humanity in general.

The governor’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement yesterday, quoted him as saying the action of the Bayelsa fishermen underscored the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries.

Governor Diri disclosed that once they were rescued, his administration through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Igwele, made sure that they were provided the necessary healthcare.

He hailed the effort of the government of Sao Tome and Principe in showing concern for its citizens even though they were fishermen, saying it showed that they truly valued their citizens.

Responding, the Sao Tome and Principe Head of Mission to Nigeria, Pires Dos Santos Aguiar, expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government and Nigeria for their effort in rescuing his countrymen.

He said the action of Bayelsa and Nigeria has strengthened the relationship between both countries.

