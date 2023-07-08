What Nigerians say about radical decisions by President Bola Tinubu?

Since May 29, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of new policies being signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu such as subsidy…

Since May 29, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of new policies being signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu such as subsidy removal, Student loan, data protection law, etc. In this Vox Pop, Daily Trust Saturday spoke to Nigerians who gave their thoughts on the president’s recent decisions.

Hope Abah (Benue), Zahraddeen Yakubu (Kano) & Yvonne Ugwuezuoha (Lagos)

Akorchio Benedicta, 29, Sales rep, Makurdi

One very radical decision taken by President Bola Tinubu is the removal of fuel subsidy. This has led to a lot of mixed feelings. In one quarter, it is being criticised as a decision hastily taken, while on the other hand, it is being argued that the gain from the subsidy removal far outweighs its sustenance. I subscribe to the later school of thought. With the removal of subsidy, more funds would be made available to the government and such funds would be used to fund education, healthcare, security, electricity, roads, job creation and other basic needs.

Archibong Esuene, 50, Media practitioner, Makurdi

The decisions taken by President Tinubu within the first few weeks are clear manifestation of his readiness to change the narrative of leadership style in the country for good. From the body language of the president, even right from the campaigning era, you can see the energy and determination exhibited which shows that the man was well prepared for this job. It’s only a leader with a clear vision and mission that will embark on these radical decisions within a short period.

For instance, who are the beneficiaries of the subsidy removal? We are talking about high level corruption by a few government officials and their cohorts in the private sector to the detriment of greater percentage of the citizens. Yes, we are going through a difficult situation, but it’s a worthy and profitable pain with long term benefits for us and the future generations.

Again, the changes in the security architecture of the country within a short notice is a further confirmation of his seriousness in writing his name in gold as a nation builder with the political will to right the wrong of yesterday. What Nigerians expect from the president through the various committees set up, along with the organised labour working out palliatives, is to understand that it’s not all about civil servants who constitute little percentage of the total population. They should look at it holistically and ensure that Nigerians across all sectors and subsectors are equally carried along.

James Onogwu, 45, Public servant, Otukpo

My position on some critical but radical decisions made so far by Mr. President borders on fuel subsidy removal. The president’s decision on this was untimely. Citizens, to some extent, are angry with him for adding injury to the already deteriorated wound or sour created by the immediate past administration.

On the other hand, NLC and TUC are currently at loggerheads with the federal government over the decision. President Tinubu must, as a matter of seriousness, correct the errors by addressing the burden on Nigerians as quickly as possible.

The suspension of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is an announcement he should have done even on his first day in office and gained the support of many Nigerians. This is one of the best decisions taken so far and I doff my hat for President Tinubu.

Sacking of the old Security Chiefs and the replacement with new ones was long overdue. I have never been a fan of President Tinubu, but from some of his steps so far, the difference is clear.

What we need in this country is a visionary leader, a concerned one for that matter, who can guarantee security, stabilize our economy, improve our health sector, standardize our education, create employment for great Nigerian youths, prioritise sports, harness talents, and make agriculture the mainstay of our economy, and we are good to go.

Ayobami Okerinde, 25, Self Employed, Lagos

The decisions, so far, look good on paper but it has not reflected in the country, which is the most important metric. A policy or decision could look great, but without a positive impact, it’s as good as bad. Also, I want to believe it’s not the usual gimmicks of a new government trying to act in their first few months. Above all, the president and his team should take another look at their decisions so far to ensure the citizens are enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Daniel Ekezie, 22, Entrepreneur, Lagos

I see it as a display of his new acquired power, like how a kid shows off a new toy or a new pair of shoes or a new watch to feel a sense of ‘swagger’. That’s how I’ve perceived it so far. Hopefully, he lets the phase pass and starts focusing on actually fixing this broken country, if that is in his agenda.

Usman Muhammad Sa’udi, 37, Businessman, Kano

My reaction to this is that we are still suffering from Buhari’s government because all these policies were initiated by his government. We cannot blame Tinubu. Buhari’s policies are still taking effect on the country. We are just following to see whether there will be positive changes. But we know it will take long time. My hope and prayer are that things should not nosedive to the extent that we will say Buhari’s government is better.

Balarabe Yusuf Gajida, 37, Civil Servant, Kano

Tinubu has started at a time when these tough decisions have to be made, but they are really difficult for the masses and I think he has to review them. We know Buhari had the opportunities to do all these but he ignored them. I believe the policies are tough and will affect mainly the masses. People are now finding it difficult to get food to eat. I advise that he should review some of the policies.

