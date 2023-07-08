Our officer injured, not killed in clash with thugs – Police

The Kano State Police Command has debunked reports that one of its officers was hacked to death during a clash with thugs at the Rimi…

The Kano State Police Command has debunked reports that one of its officers was hacked to death during a clash with thugs at the Rimi market area on Tuesday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a voice note message made available to journalists confirmed that while the personnel of the command were called in to quell the unrest, one of them sustained injuries but was not hacked to death as was reported.

Eyewitnesses had on Tuesday told Daily Trust Saturday that a policeman was hacked to death during the clash.

The police spokesman said the attack on the police officer during the thugs’ fight at the Rimi market on July 4 at about 11am did not lead to death as he was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and was treated and discharged.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...