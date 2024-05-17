Reps urge security agencies to tackle banditry in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina

The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to step up their operations and tackle the incessant bandits’ attacks in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina…

The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to step up their operations and tackle the incessant bandits’ attacks in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina communities leading to recurring loss of lives and properties.

The call followed the adoption of three separate motions on matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace (PDP, Zamfara), Rep. Umar Shehu Ajilo (PDP, Kaduna) and Rep. Shehu Dalhatu (APC, Katsina) at the plenary yesterday.

Presenting his motion, Rep. Mai Palace said bandits’ attacks had become a daily affair leading to loss of lives, properties and displacement of people in his Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

Presenting his motion, Rep. Ajilo also said bandits invaded communities in Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency, killing the village head of Marke, Malam Kabir Muhammed, burning his households, and injuring others.

Similarly, Rep. Dalhatu also asked the security agencies to tackle the incessant attacks on communities in his Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency of Katsina State which had led to the killings of people in the area.

The house adopted the motions and held a one-minute silence for the victims.

It referred the motions to its committees on Police, Army, National Security and Intelligence, Defence and the Committee on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).