Reps to probe N200bn spent on suspended 2023 census

The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Population to investigate how the N200 billion was spent on the suspended 2023 population and housing census.

The committee is to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Clement Akanni at the plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, he recalled that the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to conduct census in 2022, but the programme was later postponed to 2023.

He said, “Earlier in March 2023, the former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, said a total of N869 billion would be required for the exercise. This figure, according to the minister, included post-census activities.

“The National Population Commission (NPC) says it has spent about 200 billion to prepare for the 2023 population and housing census.

“The exercise was, however, suspended indefinitely by former President Muhammadu Buhari a few days before leaving office.”

The lawmaker said there is a need to provide Nigeria with accurate and reliable demographic data for policy formulation and planning for sustainable development.