BREAKING: Bandits invade Kaduna Pry School, shoot Pupil, abduct dozens

There was pandemonium in Kuriga town of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State when bandits invaded LEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), and abducted dozens of pupils.

The number of persons abducted couldn’t be ascertained as of press time, but residents said they were about 100.

Head teacher of the school and some other staff are reportedly among the victims.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at 8:20am immediately after the assembly on Thursday.

The junior and secondary school relocated to the school building inside the Kuriga town a few years ago due to insecurity concerns, abandoning their former school building located outside the town.

A resident, Shitu, confirmed the incident, saying most of the pupils ran out of their classes when they sighted the bandits on the school premises.

Another resident, Lawal Kuriga, also told Daily Trust that abducted victims were marched into the forest.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from the state government as the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, didn’t react to a text message sent to him.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, couldn’t be reached on the phone and is yet to reply to a text message sent to him too.