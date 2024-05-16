Reps seek monthly rent payments in Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for implementation of a monthly rent payment by tenants in the Federal Capital Territory. The…

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for implementation of a monthly rent payment by tenants in the Federal Capital Territory.

The house also mandated the Committee on FCT to invite relevant stakeholders to discuss viable solutions to the issue of arbitrary increase of house rents in the territory and recommend effective policies to regulate the activities of landlords and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Emmanuel Ukpong–Udo who raised concerns over the arbitrary increase in house rents by landlords in the FCT and their demands for payment for between one to two years upfront.

Moving his motion, he noted that Nigeria is ripe for an inclusive rental system that reduces housing burden on working class families which will offer affordable monthly rentals for low-and middle-income earners. He said the majority of FCT residents are civil servants and artisans, who live in affordable Abuja satellite towns due to their meager salaries.

The lawmaker raised concerns over the arbitrary increase of rent in Federal Capital Territory with one bedroom self-contained going for between N1 to N1.5 million; two bedrooms between N2 to N3 million and three bedrooms between N3 to N3.5 million, describing it as burdensome.

He also expressed worries over the exorbitant charges on house rents ranging from 510% legal fees; 20%, agency fees, while the service and maintenance fee goes for N150, 000 with caution fee put at between N50, 000 to 400, 000 depending on the landlord.

The lawmaker argued that adopting monthly rents will provide tenants the opportunity for flexibility, better cash flow management, reasonable move-out options, and ensure a stable income stream.

He said there was a need for the FCTA to come to the rescue of the residents and formulate policies that will regulate house rents and the activities of landlords in Abuja.

The lawmaker also emphasised the need to build affordable houses for civil servants in Abuja to reduce the burden of paying exorbitant rent in the territory.