siblings arrested for vandalising transformer in lagos

Vigilantes guiding an estate in the Onitiri area of Abule-Egba, Lagos, have arrested two brothers, Kingsley Igwe and Chinedu Igwe, for allegedly vandalising a transformer…

Vigilantes guiding an estate in the Onitiri area of Abule-Egba, Lagos, have arrested two brothers, Kingsley Igwe and Chinedu Igwe, for allegedly vandalising a transformer and stealing cables.

A source explained that the vigilantes, who sighted the suspects loitering in the area before the theft, accosted them and that they told the vigilantes that they were sent from the DisCo to rectify electrical faults detected in the transformer.

He further said that the vigilantes, however, later saw the suspects leaving the area with cables, hence their arrest.

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects had been handed over to the police together with the exhibits.