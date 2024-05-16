✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Siblings arrested for vandalising transformer in Lagos

Vigilantes guiding an estate in the Onitiri area of Abule-Egba, Lagos, have arrested two brothers, Kingsley Igwe and Chinedu Igwe, for allegedly vandalising a transformer…

siblings arrested for vandalising transformer in lagos
siblings arrested for vandalising transformer in lagos

Vigilantes guiding an estate in the Onitiri area of Abule-Egba, Lagos, have arrested two brothers, Kingsley Igwe and Chinedu Igwe, for allegedly vandalising a transformer and stealing cables.

A source explained that the vigilantes, who sighted the suspects loitering in the area before the theft, accosted them and that they told the vigilantes that they were sent from the DisCo to rectify electrical faults detected in the transformer.

He further said that the vigilantes, however, later saw the suspects leaving the area with cables, hence their arrest.

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects had been handed over to the police together with the exhibits.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories