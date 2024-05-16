Displaced traders of Jos market appeal for compensation

Following the recent demolition of Kugiya Market in Bukuru area of Jos South LGA, Plateau State, by the state government, affected traders are pleading with…

Following the recent demolition of Kugiya Market in Bukuru area of Jos South LGA, Plateau State, by the state government, affected traders are pleading with the government to provide them with an alternative market location so they can continue their businesses and sustain their livelihoods.

The demolition of the market stalls was attributed to their proximity to railway lines, on which some of them were directly built. The state government plans to commence an intra-city rail transport system in the area.

However, the demolition has had a significant impact on the traders, who are now calling on the government to assist them with empowerment programmes or palliatives to mitigate the effects of the demolition, as they have suffered various losses, including loss of property.

Addressing the plight of the affected traders, Alhaji Danlami Garba Navom, Chairman of the Elders’ Forum in the area, stated that over 3000 traders were affected by the exercise. He emphasised that while they would not contest the government’s decision, they are pleading with the government to provide alternatives or compensate those who have lost their means of livelihood.

Isah Aba, representing the Plateau State Traders and Marketers Association, Jos South branch, warned of potential disaster if urgent measures are not taken to assist the affected traders.