Reps panel asks NEDC to invest more in roads, agriculture

The House of Representatives Committee on Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has called for more investment in roads and agriculture to ameliorate the suffering of victims…

The House of Representatives Committee on Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has called for more investment in roads and agriculture to ameliorate the suffering of victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The chairman of the committee, Usman Zannah made the call during an oversight visit to examine and evaluate projects executed by the commission in Borno State.

Zannah, who observed the enormous destruction in communities in the state, urged the federal government and humanitarian organisations to support the commission with more funds for better outreach.

He said the ongoing projects were in line with the stabilisation and development master plan of the commission and would provide livelihood to millions of people in the state.

“We also inspected the failed portion of the dyke, the Alau Dam, which is the major source of drinking water to the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs, where a contract for the reconstruction was awarded to the tune of N1.5 billion,” he said.

He commended the NEDC for the foresight and timely intervention, saying the failed portion poses a danger of flooding in Maiduguri town whenever the Dam overflows through the spillway.

Also inspected by the committee is the ongoing construction of 22.5km of tarred roads that cross crossed Ngowom – Koshebe – Galamari-Dusuman, and Gongulong – Zabarmari – Khaddamari roads in Mafa and Jere LGAs of the state.

In his response, the Managing director of the NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said it’s the mandate of the organisation to, based on the priority areas of needs, stabilise and develop the region.