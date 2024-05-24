FG distributes N15bn in NEEDS assessment funds to polytechnics

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has said that N15 billion has been distributed to federal and state polytechnics as part of the 2022…

He disclosed this during the commissioning of the 22 NEEDS Assessment Intervention Projects at the Kaduna State Polytechnic on Thursday.

The minister, represented by Dr Ejeh Alexander Usman, Director of Polytechnics and Allied Institutions at the Federal Ministry of Education, said the funds aimed to address issues such as hostels, classrooms and water.

He said, “This is the first time the FG has allocated funds to polytechnics, whereas universities have benefited from such funds. ASUP fought for this allocation from 2013 to 2022. Although it was a long struggle, we hope future allocations will be quicker. The N15 billion was distributed among all polytechnics, including federal, state, and even some military schools.”

The Rector of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Dr Suleiman Umar, urged the minister to ensure prompt payment of the remaining 10 per cent contract funds to the contractors.

He noted that in October, 2023, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, allocated N830,000,000 to Kaduna Polytechnic as part of the 2022 NEEDS assessment fund.

These funds, he said, were used for constructing and furnishing a block of classrooms and offices and providing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment.