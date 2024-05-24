Reps fume over Ahmadu Bello Stadium budget allocation

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, has expressed dismay over the decision of the Minister of Sports, Senator John…

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, has expressed dismay over the decision of the Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, to make budgetary allocation for the renovation and maintenance of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna.

The anger of the lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency stemmed from the fact that the sports edifice had been concessioned to Kaduna State by the Federal Government.

Hon. Adams accused the Minister of attempting to take the House of Representatives Committee on Sports for granted.

“The House Committee on Sports and myself have been very cooperative with the Minister of Sports all these while but it seems he is taking us for granted with some of the things we are seeing so far.

“We decided to accord him the ultimate regard and respect because he is a former legislator but we discovered he is taking us for granted which we find totally unacceptable.

“For example, why should the Minister still allocate money for the renovation and maintenance of the Ahmadu Bello stadium in the 2024 budget after the stadium had been handed over to the Kaduna State Government?

“I think as the Chairman House Committee on Sports, we have tried enough to have a smooth and good understanding with the Minister but he is not being sincere with us,” he maintained.

Hon. Adams, therefore, said The Minister should humble himself and learn from those of them who are renowned sports technocrats.