Golden Eaglets thump Togo to avoid hosts Ghana in semis

The Golden Eaglets will Saturday battle Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinal of the WAFU B U17 AFCON qualifiers in Ghana after they trounced Togo 3-0…

The Golden Eaglets will Saturday battle Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinal of the WAFU B U17 AFCON qualifiers in Ghana after they trounced Togo 3-0 yesterday to finish top of Group B.

Nigeria recorded seven points from three matches to climb ahead of Burkina Faso, who also got seven points but scored fewer goals after they scraped a 1-0 win over Niger in a final group game.

Runners-up Burkina Faso will thus face Ghana in the other semifinal Saturday.

Yesterday, Abdulmuiz Adeleke caught the eye with a brace with Rapha Adams also netting his second goal of the tournament.

Kick-off of this rescheduled game at the Rugby pitch of the University of Ghana was delayed by an hour due to disgraceful organisational lapses.

Striker Abdulmuiz Adeleke gave Nigeria the lead after only nine minutes when he sprinted through on goal from the left flank before he let fly a left-footed strike beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

Rapha Adams netted his second goal of the competition with a diving header off a superb assist by skipper Simon Cletus.

Adeleke scored his second goal of the day courtesy of another assist by skipper Cletus in the 69th minute.