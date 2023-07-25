Reps begin probe into job racketeering, IPPIS mismanagement

The House of Representatives has begun probe into alleged employment racketeering and mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by Ministries Departments and Agencies…

The House of Representatives has begun probe into alleged employment racketeering and mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, stated that the abuse and other infractions on IPPIS by MDAs is a criminal activity undermining the essence of transparency.

He made the remark in an opening address at the investigative hearing by the House Ad-hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering and mismanagement of of IPPIS on Tuesday.

He said, “The abuse of personnel recruitment and blatant employment racketeering destroys the essence of bureaucratic processes and leaves damaging implications. It affects the integrity of our institutions and distort the aspirations of many citizens who seek competitive and fair opportunities.

“Additionally, the mismanagement and subversion of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a gross misconduct and criminal activities that challenge the very core principles of prudent management of our nation’s financial resources. I challenge this Committee to address this issues head-on and recommend policy agenda for legislative actions.”

Recall that the Ad-hoc Committee headed by Yusuf Adamu Gagdi was formed after a resolution on a motion moved by Wole Oke (PDP,Osun) at the plenary earlier.

