PHOTOS: Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction gets engaged to lover in US

Joy Bishara, one of the schoolgirls who escaped after Boko Haram invaded Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, recently got engaged in the US.

A total of 276 female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the terrorist group. Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria. 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported.

Some others were rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces but over 100 are still missing.

However, Bishara nd her cousin, Lydia Pogu, who were among those who escaped the attack that caught global attention, relocated to US.

She graduated from Southeastern University, where she obtained a degree in social work in 2021.

Bishara recently got engaged in the US. Below are pictures:

