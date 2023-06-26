Renowned professor of communication, Lai Oso, dies at 67

Renowned Professor of Communication at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), Lagos State University, Lai Oso...

Renowned Professor of Communication at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), Lagos State University, Lai Oso, is dead at the age of 67.

According to reports, the unfortunate event occurred in a fatal road accident on his way back to Lagos, from Delta State University, Abraka; on Saturday the 24th of June, 2023.

The story was confirmed in a broadcast message to students and ex-students by the Dean, FCMS, Prof. Sunday Alawode.

Past President of the Communication Student Association 2019 Set and current master’s student at FCMS, Bola Ridwan Mamud, described the incident as unfortunate and a great loss to the Lagos State University, Faculty of Communication and the whole Nigeria.

Other students and members of the faculty have also taken to different WhatsApp groups to express shock and commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire faculty.

Prof Oso was a former dean at the FCMS (School of Communication) between 2011-2015 and former deputy rector at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY).

He also served as the President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, African Council of Communication Education, International Association for Communication Research, and Lagos Communication Forum.

He attended the University of Lagos for his BSc in Mass Communication and obtained masters in International Relations at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

