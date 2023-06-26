Hausa community want justice over killing of 32 members

The Hausa community in Takum town of Taraba State have demanded for justice over alleged killing of 32 of its members by suspected...

The Hausa community in Takum town of Taraba State have demanded for justice over alleged killing of 32 of its members by suspected Kutep militia.

Spokesman for the community, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Tullu, while addressing journalists in Jalingo, on Sunday called for investigation into the alleged killing of the 32 innocent and defenceless members of the Hausa community by Kutep militia.

He urged the government to ensure that the people are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The National President of Kutep Association, Mr Emmanuel Ukwen, while reacting, dismissed the allegation of killings as baseless.

He, however, accused the Hausas in Takum of harbouring the herders who had been attacking Kutep communities.

