    Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, nominated for 2023 MTV VMAs

    The MTV Video Music Awards recently revealed their nominees for the 2023 edition. This year, the Best Afrobeats Song category will be strongly challenged by…

    The MTV Video Music Awards recently revealed their nominees for the 2023 edition.
    This year, the Best Afrobeats Song category will be strongly challenged by Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keys, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ featuring Asake, Libianca’s ‘People,’ Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down,’ and Wizkid’s ‘2 Sugar’ featuring Ayra Starr.
    Rema accomplished a remarkable feat with his song “Calm Down” which was nominated for Collaboration of the Year and Song of the Year alongside songs by Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras, as well as Olivia Rodrigo.
    Although the host has yet to be announced, the 2023 VMAs will be hosted in the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

