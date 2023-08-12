Our economy must recover for good – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that swift recovery of the economy that achieves the greatest good for the greatest number of people is his…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that swift recovery of the economy that achieves the greatest good for the greatest number of people is his priority.

He said this Friday at a meeting held at the State House, Abuja, with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda.

He reassured Nigerians that no stone would be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu said every effort across sectors would be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation to steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes.

While thanking President Tinubu for his bold interventions on the economy, the former Bauchi State governor said more than two million people have been registered as professionals in different fields since 2018 and stood ready to provide structures for mobilisation and sensitization on government policies.

