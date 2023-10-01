Relocate Kano A/Court sitting to Abuja, NJC urged

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has been urged to relocate the Court of Appeal justices from Kano to Abuja, to avoid security threats and…

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has been urged to relocate the Court of Appeal justices from Kano to Abuja, to avoid security threats and political violence in the state.

Governor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 poll, Nasiru Gawuna, are to slug it out at the appeal court following the former’s defeat at the state election petitions tribunal.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, youths across different political parties led by their National Coordinator, Sunday Attah, under the aegis of Stand Up Nigeria (SUN), said the recent attacks on the judiciary following the Kano tribunal ruling was a threat to democracy and the justices.

He said: “Abuja is a safe haven. So, any state that presents itself as very toxic and threatening the peace and lives of justices, the NJC should relocate their sitting to Abuja. In any state the justices don’t feel safe, they are at liberty to deliver their judgment virtually, because it is the same judgment that they will present.”

“We believe that the intimidation and threat being mounted are targeted towards the Appeal Court judges in order to bully them. We urge our Hon. Justices of the Appeal Court not to succumb to their antics but always stand on the part of justice.”

