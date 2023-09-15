Reactions As Wike Gifts Abuja Traditional Rulers Cars To Fight Insecurity

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has donated brand new cars to some traditional rulers in Abuja. The minister said the gesture…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has donated brand new cars to some traditional rulers in Abuja.

The minister said the gesture would help improve security in the territory.

While describing traditional rulers as critical partners in curbing criminality, he said his administration would work closely with them.

Wike explained while handing over the Nissan Semi SUV keys to the traditional rulers in Abuja that the gesture was part of government efforts to ease the mobility of the traditional leaders.

He said the government has a responsibility to encourage traditional leaders by providing them with all the necessary logistics to enable them to do their work diligently and with ease.

Wike said: “Part of that is mobility. I can’t see how traditional rulers will be boarding taxis or entering public transport. That is unacceptable. President Bola Tinubu has directed that that should not be allowed to continue. He has asked that we do everything possible to make it convenient and easy for you to do your assignment.”

He said that in line with the renewed agenda of President Tinubu, every stakeholder has a role to play, including traditional rulers, particularly in the area of security.

He added: “You know your community better than anybody; you know the people within their community, so you will be able to identify those who look like strangers.

“No agency will perform its function without the support of traditional rulers, and we believe that we must partner together to achieve the fight against insecurity.

“So today we are going to hand over 10 vehicles to you to please help in supporting the government to fight insecurity in your domain. Be sure that we are going to work together. If we don’t work together, we will not achieve results, because everybody is important in the fight against insecurity.”

Meanwhile, X took to the comment section of the post to react to the donation. Below are some of such comments:

@Ab_it said: “To improve security, you provide new vehicles for traditional rulers. Nyesom! Are you okay ?”

@amjkingz: “Very nice step this is one of the ways to lure this indigenous chiefs to collaborate with the FCT ministry in development and security. I see nothing bad he’s just doing the right thing.”

@juicy_christy: “when the time is right.. they must pay back with their votes… nothing goes for nothing..who no know Wike??”

@OlatunjiLawal2: Governance is a continuum! I haven’t seen him personally condemn the former president or the former minister but rather focused on the civil servants. This obviously was done by the last government; it is, however, unfortunate that the last minister dropped the standard.”

@abdullahi_harry: “I salute you sir, we urge you to please intensify your efforts on securing the FCT as kidnapping is returning to some villages in Bwari and Kuje.”

