Reaction as Lagos socialite attempts to dive into Lagoon over crashed marriage

Farida Abdulkabir, popular Lagos State socialite and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of House of Phreedah, has blamed failed marriage for her suicide attempt on Thursday night.

Abdulkabir was rescued after she attempted to jump into a lagoon

In a viral video, the socialite, who wore black attire, sobbed as she was held by some individuals who prevented her from jumping into the lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge.

However, in a viral voice note on social media, she blamed her action on depression, saying her N100 million marriage with fellow Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

Abdulkabir said after Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

“Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant. I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide,” she said.

Abdulkabir and her estranged husband engaged in altercations on social media, attacking and calling themselves unprintable names.

Following the news of her suicide attempt, some celebrities have taken to social media to console her and show her support.

In a post via Instagram, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said she was on a call with the socialite until she diverted her attention.

Ojo said if she knew Abdulkabir was contemplating suicide, she would have stayed on the phone with her.

“Hmmmmm my darling, if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you.

“Of course, you knew what you wanted to do, but you diverted my attention elsewhere; a story for when we see (cos you’re going nowhere) thank God for the people who were there right on time to save the situation, God bless them, my love, this will definitely pass, the sun will shine again, your tomorrow will be better than your today, but for now just breathe, I love you so much, please stay strong…. I’m praying for you.”

On her part, Nkechi Blessing prayed for strength for Ms Sobowale to pull through.

“Not everyone is strong enough to handle the pressure that comes from being trolled and bullied on Instagram. Dear ma @houseofphreedahbodycare, I pray that God gives you the strength to scale through, it’s a phase, and it shall pass. I urge her close friends and family to please be with her at all times with close monitoring; trust me, this will only make you stronger,” the actress wrote.

Nkechi said if you keep your heart open, “that one man that will stand by you till the end of time will definitely find you.”

