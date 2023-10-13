Reactions as Davido, wife welcome twins

Social media users have reacted as Nigerian superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, welcomed twins in the…

Social media users have reacted as Nigerian superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, welcomed twins in the United States.

In a viral video posted on X, Davido and Chioma were seen stepping out of the hospital where Chioma gave birth to the twins.

Last year, the couple lost their son, Ifeanyi, at their residence on Banana Island, Lagos.

However, elated by the good news, supporters trooped out to congratulate the singer and his wife.

Ibrahim B Jinadu @MspOfLagos said, “For Davido’s father to personally create the video, this holds significant happiness 🫶🫶. Congratulations to their family.

Collins @collinscollin77 said, “His father really stood with them during the tough times.”

DotBoySwag😈🔥@dotboyswag10 said, “Davido’s twins no know weytin God don do for them.”

kotosia @Kotosiafaze said, “Everything na double double, chai congratulations David and Chioma.”

Vawulencia🤝@youngskidmusic said, “Congratulations to OBO. That’s a huge blessing. I know say na kitchen Una run this thing and I go try am too. I just need the position 😂😂

However, congratulating the couple, CammY @ayoolacammy said, “This should be hope to people who thought they’ve lost everything. Your comeback will be greater. God’s not Dead!”

Advising Chioma, Puritygift @Purity1900 said, “Chioma my advice for you now is to know the nanny you’re hiring, if it’s possible call your Mama to be your nanny to avoid story that touch.”

Dahm-Dahm @Saodami1 said, “A very big congratulations to DAVIDO, God bless the twins. And someone was saying rubbish that they weren’t at Wiz’s mum’s burial, everybody get wetin Dem dey face, but I’m sure they sent in their condolences personally.”

BIG DAVE @Mrnooodles001 wrote, “Omo This life is so Ironical! One might be celebrating something good in their life’s and another might be mourning a sad time in their life, may God give us the strength to handle both the good and the sad times when they come our way! May God give Wizkid and his family the strength to handle this sad times, a mother’s loss is a very big scar left in ur chest for the rest of ur lifetime, u have to just learn how to live with it everyday of ur life, I have also been living with same scar for years now, I can also imagine what Zion and bolu are going through as kids, a grandmother’s bond is crazy ion even know how I will feel if I loose my grandma added to still going through the pains of loosing my mom, i know it will definitely come but I don’t pray for that phase of my life just yet!! Seeing wiz in tears makes me feel so bad but yeah it is what it is, and also a big Congratulations to Davido and Chioma after what they’ve both been through in the past year,this is soo well deserved am so happy for them ❤️💝🦅.”

