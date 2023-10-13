Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf wed 1,700 couples in Kano

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, have joined 1,700 couples at the much anticipated…

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, have joined 1,700 couples at the much anticipated mass wedding initiative of the state.

At the grand wedding ceremony held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque on Friday, Kwankwaso was the representative of the 1,700 grooms while Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stood as the representative (Wali) of the brides.

While the mass wedding was decentralized, 330 couples had been wed within the metropolis as five were ceremonially witnessed at the Kano central mosque.

The remaining was held at different local government levels in an attempt to control the crowd and ease movement.

Kano: Police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover arms

Dele Momodu: Why Fani-Kayode Is Quiet On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen, was the officiating master as N50,000 dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride.

Daily Trust reported that the Kano State Hisbah Board said over 4,000 prospective couples had registered to participate in the state-planned mass wedding.

The board added that it had succeeded in selecting 1,800 couples and they were already being scheduled for medical screening as part of the prerequisites for the mass wedding proceedings. However, 1,700 succeeded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...