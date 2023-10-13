No plan to hike tuition, KWASU assures students

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has said there is no plan to hike tuition fees in the institution. The…

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has said there is no plan to hike tuition fees in the institution.

The VC disclosed this at the inauguration of the 7th Student Union of the university.

According to him, the state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the decision to ensure access to qualitative tertiary education in the state.

There have been concerns by the parents and students over a possible hike in school fees as done by many universities in the country after the fuel subsidy removal.

But Professor Jimoh said the determination to maintain the same school fees payable by the students was an act of visionary leadership by the governor.

He said the current economic reality which forced many institutions to increase fees had added to the burden of parents and sponsors of the students.

He therefore urged the students to reciprocate the goodwill by conducting themselves peacefully and making optimal use of the opportunity of schooling at the institution.

He congratulated the new executive, saying that they had been entrusted with a significant responsibility.

In his inauguration speech, the President of the Student Union, Soliu Kolapo Abdulkadir, reiterated his commitment to serve all students regardless of their backgrounds.

He stated that the mantra of his administration is to move institutions forward.

Students who spoke on the development described it as a huge relief.

Indigenes and non-indigenes pay N150,000 and N250,000 respectively as school fees.

