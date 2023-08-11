We are underpaid, says Nollywood actor

Nigerian movie star, Deyemi Okolawon, says the major challenge for actors in the movie industry is remuneration. According to him, actors in the Nigerian movie…

Nigerian movie star, Deyemi Okolawon, says the major challenge for actors in the movie industry is remuneration.

According to him, actors in the Nigerian movie industry are underpaid.

The Blood Sister star said this during during a recent episode of MTV Base Africa Lights, Camera Stardom, programme alongside his colleague Daniel Etim-Effiong.

He said: “I think Nollywood actors are not being paid enough. And on the other hand, we are not financially literate enough to use what we do have and maximize it to protect ourselves in the future.”

Corroborating Deyemi’s claim, Etim-Effiong said: “I also think that the way the industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with both financially and otherwise.

“For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare for their roles. I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves.”

The Nigerian film industry is referred to as “Nollywood.”

The industry has existed for many years. With more than 300 films produced annually, it is regarded as one of Africa’s most lucrative film businesses.

