Femi Adebayo: Why I Produced ‘Jagun Jagun’ Film

Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has revealed the huge ideas behind his latest film ‘Jagun Jagun’ which is currently receiving accolades in the entertainment industry in the country and beyond.

Jagun Jagun premiered on Netflix on Thursday, is an epic Yoruba movie story of a warlord, Ogundiji who begins to feel threatened by the potential of a young warrior, Gbotija whose main aim is to avenge the death of his father.

While the movie continues to attract commendations across the globe, Adebayo, in a Twitter Space organised by Daily Trust on Friday, said the idea behind the multi-millionaire project was the disruption of youths by the elite and ruling class.

He also said he wanted a means to showcase the beautiful culture of the Yoruba people to the world, hence, the production of the most-sought Jagun Jagun.

“How they use youths as instruments of disruption. That was why I conceived that idea, and also the idea of showcasing the beauty of Yoruba culture to the world. These are the ideas behind Jagun Jagun,” Adebayo revealed.

The film directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo has amassed a whopping 2.1 million hours of viewing time on Netflix since it hit the screens less than one week after its release.

It should be noted that within just 48 hours of its release, Jagun Jagun managed to secure a spot in the top 10 in more than 17 countrie

