REA builds mini grid in Osogbo market

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has built a Solar mini grid at Ayegbaju market in Osogbo, Osun State.

The project is under the agency’s Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) to ensure energy access to the markets.

REA Managing Director, ENGR Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, during inspection of the project said it would enhance smooth trading and boost businesses in the market upon completion.

He said Ayegbaju Market Osogbo and Abubakar Gumi Market in Kaduna were selected to deliver the next phase of EEI projects.

Ahmad said the project would provide much needed relief to businesses in the market by reducing the dependency of petrol generators and encouraging the idea of renewable energy.

According to him, “Over 148 sites have been audited directly through the REA and with support from partners such as E-guide and Rockefeller Foundation.

“These projects are taking into account the lessons learnt from Phase 0 and 1 of the Initiative and will look to be models for sustainable and collaborative projects with the States and Distribution Companies.

“Once the construction is completed, the State Government and/or DisCo, developer, and REA will be able to sit with the Market Association to sign a multilateral agreement which ensures the long term viability of the project while ensuring energy access to the markets.”

Speaking on behalf of the traders in the market, the Chairman, Mr Oroleye Musibau, appealed to the agency to ensure that all shops in the market are covered.

