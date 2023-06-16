I’ll retun to Aso Rock with Bill Gates, says Dangote after meeting Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, hosted the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. While speaking,…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, hosted the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While speaking, Dangote said he would talk to journalists next week when he would return to the Villa with the Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates.

Tinubu also hosted the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

In his brief remarks, Matawalle, who paid a courtesy call on President Tinubu in his office, said it was a son-to-father visit.

He stated that the president had started convincing the world that he has what it takes to lead the country right and he believes he will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.

“So far, so good, you’ve seen how the President has started, this not a new thing to him, he’s a good administrator, with good policies. He’s going to fulfil all his campaign promises.

“By seeing the start off of his administration, many have started believing that he’s going to Nigeria will become the best country in the region. We believe that Asiwaju will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had,” he said.

